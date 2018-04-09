Commuters struggle with new French strikes as unions dig in
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Commuters are railing at French train strikes as unions and management insist they won't back down.
Some 80
The heads of the SNCF national rail authority and of leading union CGT stood firm Monday.
Unions are angry at President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revoke a special status for rail drivers that allows benefits such as jobs for life. The government wants to make the rail sector more competitive.
Commuter Christelle Gedin said Monday at Paris' Saint-Lazare station, "It's intolerable because we're all working."
People supporting the rail workers, meanwhile, are crowdfunding online to help those losing pay because of the strikes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Alberta player killed in bus crash remembered as tough defenseman with an artistic eye
-
'The tears keep coming' — Humboldt Broncos captain, coach among 15 dead after horror bus crash
-
'The hockey community is a tight one': Alberta community mourns Saskatechewan crash
-
Weekend plans? New site highlights the best bars in Edmonton and Calgary