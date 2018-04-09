Congress back from break with to-do list to keep Trump happy

WASHINGTON — The Republican majority in Congress was on a glide path to the midterms, having passed tax cuts into law and backed off budget battles with a year-end funding package. But President Trump was not impressed.

Trump started picking apart some GOP accomplishments, including the big budget bill, and complaining that others, namely his border wall, remained undone.

Now, Congress returns from spring break Monday scrambling to compile a to-do list that will satisfy a president they desperately need to be touting their achievements, not undermining them, as they prepare to hit the campaign trail.