Donor red flags put Colombia peace fund on shaky ground
BOGOTA — A key fund aimed at helping Colombia implement the government's peace agreement with leftist rebels is on shaky ground after several big international donors raised red flags over its management.
Officials announced Monday that the director of the Colombia Peace Fund has been dismissed and that a full review is being conducted to ensure greater efficiency and transparency.
The fund was opened last year and has already attracted more than $200 million in international aid for such activities as reintegrating rebels into civilian life and encouraging sustainable development.
In a document leaked to Colombian media, several foreign ambassadors expressed concern about management of parts of the fund.
Colombia's attorney general is investigating the fund's operations.
