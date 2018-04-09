German security official urges end to online "mood of hate"

BERLIN — Germany's interior minister is calling for the "mood of hate" on social media to end after Twitter users falsely blamed a fatal van attack in Muenster on Islamic extremists.

Horst Seehofer said Monday: "Society cannot accept that some abused this terrible event for their own perfidious purposes."

Seehofter didn't mention anyone by name. After a man drove into a Muenster crowd on Saturday, the deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party leader suggested in a tweet that Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy was to blame.

When authorities revealed a German with no known extremist links was the driver, Beatrix von Storch tweeted that the suspect was an "imitator of Islamist terror."