Germany: Muenster crash driver had no license for weapon
BERLIN — A German security official says the man who drove a van into a crowd in Muenster had no license for the gun with which he then killed himself.
The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state where Muenster is located, told WDR 5 radio Monday that "he had no weapons license. It was not a properly acquired weapon."
Police have said that an email sent to a
