How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stock indexes finished a bit higher Monday as investors let go of some of their fears about a possible trade war between the U.S. and China. But far bigger gains slipped away as the market suffered a steep afternoon decline.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index picked up 8.69 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,613.16.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 46.34 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 23,979.10.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 35.23 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,950.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks inched up 1.17 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,514.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 60.45 points, or 2.3 per cent .

The Dow is down 740.12 points, or 3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 46.95 points, or 0.7 per cent .