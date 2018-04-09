Hungary: Pro-refugee NGOs first targets of new parliament
BUDAPEST, Hungary — An official from newly re-elected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist party says a draft law targeting refugee advocates could be approved by the legislature as soon as May.
Fidesz parliamentary spokesman Janos Halasz said Monday that the party would be able to push through the so-called "Stop Soros" bills thanks to its new super-majority in the legislature.
The new laws could make it very hard for groups working with asylum-seekers to continue their activities in Hungary. It would force them to get government permits, their income received from abroad would be taxed and they could be banned from going nearer than eight
The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union also expects to become a target of government "legislative and communications attacks."
