Investigators schedule update on Austin bombings

AUSTIN, Texas — Federal and local law enforcement officials have scheduled a late afternoon news conference to provide updates in the investigation into a series of package bombs that killed two people and seriously injured four others in Austin last month.

Law enforcement officials have said suspect Mark Conditt blew himself up as police closed in to arrest him on March 21.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the bombings. Investigators say Conditt left a 25-minute cellphone recording in which he allegedly confessed to the crimes but have not yet released that recording to the public.

No one else has been arrested or charged.