Italy, eager to recover artifacts, returns tombstone to Iran

ROME — Italy has returned to Iran a 17th century tombstone, featuring Arabic and Farsi inscriptions, that police found abandoned near a cemetery outside Rome.

Italy's carabinieri art squad organized a handover ceremony Monday to deliver the tombstone to Iranian Ambassador Jahanbakhsh Mozaffari.

Italy has been on a decades-long campaign to recover priceless artifacts that were looted from Italy and ended up in top-end museums and private collections around the globe. Police said the return of the tombstone was "evidence of the importance that Italy places on the culture of restitution."