Kentucky governor to veto new taxes, 2-year operating budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests across the country.
Bevin said the tax bill is not as thoughtful or comprehensive as it should be. And he said it leaves the state's two-year operating budget out of balance.
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Friday. Republican leaders have said they would override a veto.