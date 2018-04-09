Lawyer tells Australian court Geoffrey Rush barely eating
SYDNEY, Australia — A lawyer says Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has become virtually housebound, barely eats and wakes each morning with a "terrible sense of dread" since a Sydney newspaper alleged he acted inappropriately toward an actress.
Lawyer Nicholas Pullen swore in an affidavit submitted to the Australian Federal Court in Sydney on Monday that the 66-year-old Australian actor has suffered "tremendous emotional and social hardship" since The Daily Telegraph accused him in December of inappropriate
Rush has denied the allegations. He is suing the newspaper over the articles, which he says portray him as a pervert and sexual predator.
