Man gets prison for obstruction in Atlanta bribery probe

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man who threw a concrete block through a city contractor's window has been sentenced to prison for obstructing a federal bribery probe.

Shandarrick Barnes pleaded guilty in November to obstructing justice as part of an ongoing investigation into a pay-to-play scheme for city contracts.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones sentenced Barnes on Monday to three years and one month in federal prison. Jones then decided to reduce the sentence to two years and eight months to give Barnes credit for time served in state custody related to the incident.