NATO says US airstrike kills senior Islamic State commander

KABUL — NATO says a U.S. airstrike in northern Afghanistan has killed a senior Islamic State commander.

A statement issued Monday says Qari Hikmatullah, a former leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, was killed in the northern Faryab province by the airstrike on Friday. It says one of his bodyguards was also killed.

Hikmatullah, a native Uzbek, had also previously fought with the Taliban, before joining the local IS affiliate. The IS affiliate named Mawlavi Habibul Rahman, another Uzbek, to be his successor.