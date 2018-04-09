Neo-Nazi group barred from armed rallies in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An attorney for a neo-Nazi group that participated in the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has signed a court order barring members from returning to the city as an armed group.
The Daily Progress reports the consent decree signed Friday on behalf of the National Socialist Movement is part of ongoing litigation to prevent paramilitary activity at demonstrations. The city government,
The group says it's unlikely to return this August, when original rally organizer Jason Kessler plans to hold another demonstration. Kessler is suing to hold an anniversary rally after the city denied a permit in December.
