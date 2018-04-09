New probes underway into EPA chief Scott Pruitt's conduct

WASHINGTON — Several new and expanded probes are underway into Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's conduct.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins is now conducting at least five investigative audits related to Pruitt, including a previously undisclosed probe into outsized spending and alleged timesheet abuse by his swollen security detail. The Associated Press reported Friday that the 20-member team providing day-and-night protection for Pruitt had racked up expenses approaching $3 million in his first year.