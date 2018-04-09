Police dog dies, honoured for tracking successes
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A decorated 7-year-old police dog is being remembered for her successes in tracking people.
K-9 officer Daisy Mae died in February after an illness. The Strafford County Sheriff's Office held a funeral for the bloodhound in New Hampshire on Monday.
The dog and her handler, Deputy Keith MacKenzie, were
Daisy Mae also helped find a suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper later that year.
WMUR-TV reports MacKenzie had Daisy Mae since 2011 when she was a 7-month-old puppy.
This story has been corrected to say that the name of the department is the Strafford County Sheriff's Office, not the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
