Police shoot man dead in London confrontation

London police have shot a man dead after the man reportedly claimed he had a weapon.

Police said the man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Romford in east London.

Police say they responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. reporting a man making threats and claiming to have a weapon. The man was shot dead at 4:45 a.m.

There will be a mandatory investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The shooting came as London is experiencing a spike in knife-related crime.