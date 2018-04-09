Police: Soldier accused of firing gun during argument
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of a string of
Police say 21-year-old James Jackson Jr., who's stationed at Fort Eustis in Virginia, pointed his gun at the 18-year-old woman's head and ordered her onto the shoulder of Interstate 664. Then he fired his weapon, but she wasn't injured. Then she says he ordered her into the trunk of the vehicle, but she refused, getting into the back seat instead. He eventually dropped her off at a 7-11.
Newport News police spokesman Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard tells news outlets that Jackson was arrested at Fort Eustis on charges including abduction and gun
