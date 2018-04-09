Puerto Rico to invest $652M to repair crumbling roads

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor plans to invest $652 million to repair and maintain the U.S. territory's crumbling roads over the next three years.

Ricardo Rossello said Monday that an initial $80 million in local funds will target areas in critical condition, which represent up to 8 per cent of all roads across the island. He said results will be noticeable in six months and repairs will involve more than 780 miles (1,260 kilometres ) of roads.

Rossello said $250 million of the total is coming from the federal government.