Remains of seaman killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified
JACKSON, Ohio — The military says the remains of a Navy seaman from Ohio who died in the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor during World War II have been identified.
Wood's remains were among those considered unidentified and buried in Honolulu in the years that followed. In 2015, crews began exhuming the remains for more analysis. Officials say DNA analysis and dental comparisons helped identify Wood's remains.
The agency says Wood was officially accounted for in August.