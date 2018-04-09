Reports: Kentucky police shoot, kill man after confrontation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police officers in Kentucky's largest city have fatally shot a man after what they described as a confrontation.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steven Conrad told news outlets that officers responding to a report of a disorderly person Sunday night fired shots at a man after a run-in. He died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was armed with an unspecified weapon.

Conrad did not specify how many officers fired their weapons.