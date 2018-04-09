Russia to support companies hit by US sanctions

MOSCOW — Russia says it will support companies hit by fresh U.S. sanctions as shares in aluminum producer Rusal plummeted.

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said in comments reported Monday by state news agencies that Russia will back the companies "if their positions worsen."

Shares in Rusal, which is controlled by the billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska, plunged just over 50 per cent on the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday.

Rusal says in a statement that the sanctions "may result in technical defaults in relation to certain credit obligations" and are highly likely to be "materially adverse to the business and prospects of the group."