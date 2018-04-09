The Latest: Colombia says ex-FARC leader held in drug probe

BOGOTA — The latest on Colombian authorities arresting a former leader of the disbanded FARC rebel army (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says he won't hesitate to extradite a former FARC rebel leader arrested Monday as part of a U.S. drug trafficking investigation.

Santos says the man best known by the alias "Jesus Santrich" appears to have violated the terms of the government's peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. Santos says Santrich allegedly trafficked in cocaine after the December 2016 signing of the accord.