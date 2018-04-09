The Latest: Luxembourg FM assails Orban's 'scaremongering'

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Latest on the decisive electoral victory of Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Luxembourg's foreign minister says Germany, France and others should weigh in against what he calls a " tumour " of scaremongering after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a clear election victory.

Orban won re-election after campaigning on a platform that openly demonized migrants to Europe.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was quoted Monday as telling German daily Die Welt: "Today it is Hungary and Poland, tomorrow others in eastern and central Europe, even a big founding country of the EU, could develop a taste for undermining values and scaremongering."

He added that after the Hungarian election "it is up to Germany and France, along with all member states that aren't counting on indifference, to weigh in unambiguously on the basis of the European treaties to neutralize this tumour of values."

____

1 a.m.

Hungary's right-wing Fidesz party won a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, giving Prime Minister Viktor Orban a strengthened hand in his battles against the European Union and civic rights groups at home.

Fidesz and its small ally, the Christian Democrat party, won a two-thirds majority, which is enough to make changes to the constitution.

Orban late Sunday celebrated what he called a "decisive victory."