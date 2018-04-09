The Latest: Trump calls Mueller probe an 'attack' on US

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into election meddling "an attack on our country" during a White House meeting with top military advisers.

Trump is offering a critical take on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election, saying the probe is a distraction.

The president is criticizing the federal raid of the offices of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Cohen has been under scrutiny over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

__

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the federal raid on the offices of his personal attorney "a disgrace."

A furious Trump was responding Monday to the raid earlier in the day on Michael Cohen's office.

Cohn has been under scrutiny over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

The raid was conducted by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based at least in part on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller reports to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

__

4:15 p.m.

Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

The raid on Cohen's office was done by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based at least partly on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan.