The Latest: Witness describes Portland police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on a fatal police shooting in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

2 p.m.

A man who witnessed police shoot a carjacking suspect in a Portland homeless shelter says two officers first used bean bag rounds to subdue the man.

David Abbs was inside the shelter during Saturday's shooting and said Monday that the man had a knife.

Abbs says the man got up after getting hit by the bean bags and ran to the back of the room before more officers arrived. He then heard eight gunshots.

The American Civil Liberties Union questions why police opened fire instead of trying to de-escalate the situation. Bystander video showed the suspect at some distance from officers when they opened fire.