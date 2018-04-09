UK police say man in van arrested outside Buckingham Palace

London police say a man driving a van has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace on suspicion of a public order offence .

Police said roads were closed and cordons put in place outside the palace on Monday while the suspicious vehicle was assessed.

Police say a man in his early 30s was arrested while driving a white Ford Transit. He was not identified or charged.

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II although she frequently spends time at her other homes.