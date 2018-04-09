UK police say man in van arrested outside Buckingham Palace
London police say a man driving a van has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace on suspicion of a public order
Police said roads were closed and cordons put in place outside the palace on Monday while the suspicious vehicle was assessed.
Police say a man in his early 30s was arrested while driving a white Ford Transit. He was not identified or charged.
Buckingham Palace is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II although she frequently spends time at her other homes.
There was no indication the incident involved an extremist threat.
