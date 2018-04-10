4.7-Magnitude quake hits temblor-prone central Italy
MILAN — A 4.7-magnitude quake has hit an area of central Italy near Macerata which was struck by a series of powerful quakes in 2016. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Mayors in towns affected are reporting some damage from the temblor, which struck around dawn, and said that checks were under way. Schools in many towns have been closed for the day, as was a local train line.
The mayor of the town of Muccia, Mario Baroli, where the quake was
The mayor in Pieve Torina, Alessandro Gentilucci, told RAI News24 that authorities were checking structures.
