India says shelling by Pakistan kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — India says two of its soldiers have been killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the highly militarized frontier that divides disputed Kashmir between the two rivals.
Indian army spokesman Col. Nitin Joshi said Tuesday that Pakistani soldiers used mortars and automatic gunfire overnight to strike at Indian positions in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in violation of the cease-fire accord of 2003 between the nuclear-armed
Joshi said Indian soldiers retaliated "strongly and effectively."
There was immediately no reaction from Pakistan.
In the past, both countries have accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to casualties on both sides.
India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, a Himalayan territory claimed by both in its entirety.
