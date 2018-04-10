Israel's top team cuts Glen Rice Jr. for assaulting teammate

JERUSALEM — Israel's top basketball team has cut its star player Glen Rice Jr. after he punched a teammate in the face.

Hapoel Holon says it released Rice after the team's Monday night loss because of a "severe disciplinary infraction." It says Rice punched teammate Guy Pnini in the face in the locker room. Pnini was hospitalized with a suspected facial fracture.

The 27-year-old Rice is the Israeli league's top scorer, averaging more than 24 points a game, and has led Holon to the top of the standings.