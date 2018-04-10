Malaysia vote that could decide Najib's fate set for May 9

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian general elections that could determine scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak's political survival were set for May 9, with analysts saying the workday polls may reduce voter turnout.

Past Malaysian elections were mostly scheduled on weekends, though workday votes are not unprecedented. National polls in 1995 and 1999 under former strongman Mahathir Mohamad, the opposition leader who is Najib's strongest challenger, were on a Monday.

The Election Commission also Tuesday set an 11-day campaigning period, shorter than the 15 days in 2013 polls. It said 14.968 million voters will cast their ballot, an increase of 1.7 million new voters.

Analysts say lower turnout could disadvantage the opposition led by Mahathir, Asia's longest-serving leader for 22 years before he retired in 2003.

"There is a chance for a lower turnout, especially for those who have to travel to vote. A reduced turnout is likely to favour the incumbent," said Rashaad Ali, research analyst with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Najib, 64, is seeking a third term in office and under pressure to improve his National Front coalition's performance after support eroded in the last two elections. He has been dogged by a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund, which is under investigation in the U.S. and other countries for allegations of cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

On Saturday, he unveiled a lavish, 220-page election manifesto with cash benefits targeting rural ethnic Malays, his key voting bloc.

His campaign slogan "Make my country great with BN" — the Malay acronym for the National Front — has similarities with President Donald Trump's 2016 election motto "Make America great again."

Najib faces a strong challenge from 92-year-old Mahathir, who returned to politics two years ago amid anger over the fiasco at 1MDB, which was set up and previously led by Najib, but which accumulated billions in debt. Mahathir now leads a four-party opposition alliance to oust Najib.

The U.S. Justice Department says at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by associates of Najib and it is working to seize $1.7 billion allegedly taken from the fund to buy assets in the U.S.

Analysts expect Najib to win due to recent electoral boundary changes, a buoyant economy and strong support from rural Malays, the bedrock of support for his coalition in a multi-racial nation that also includes ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.