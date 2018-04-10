Nearly 80 dead from tainted liquor in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities say more people have died from toxic bootleg liquor, raising the toll this month to nearly 80 and highlighting how attempts to curb legal alcohol appear to have tragically backfired.

West Java police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said Tuesday that deaths from three locations in the province now total 45. In Cicalengka, near the provincial capital of Bandung, nearly 100 people were hospitalized. Another 31 died earlier in the month in Jakarta and satellite cities.