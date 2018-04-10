Public sector pay strike paralyzes German airports, cities
BERLIN — Public sector workers are staging a strike for better pay at German airports, local transportation companies and nursery schools.
The walk-out Tuesday has forced German airline Lufthansa to cancel some 800 flights and is expected to paralyze traffic in many of the country's western cities.
Affected airports include Frankfurt, which is Germany's biggest, as well as Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Bremen.
The ver.di union says Germany's healthy economy is filling public coffers with record tax income and public workers deserve a cut.
It wants a 6
Further strikes are planned in the coming days.