Trump hosting emir of Qatar despite saying it funds terror

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is hosting the ruling emir of Qatar, the tiny gas-rich nation he once accused of funding terrorism.

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be at the White House on Tuesday. White House officials say they'll discuss strengthening ties, including security and economic issues.

Last summer, Trump took the side of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries in their ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar. He said Qatar had historically supported terror groups at a "high level." Qatar denies that charge but has taken steps to address U.S. concerns.