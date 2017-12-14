Building a strong community in Sunalta

The Sunalta Community Association is turning itself into a “community living room” for the neighbourhood.

Sunalta is one of six communities taking part in a five-year initiative spearheaded by United Way of Calgary and Area, The City of Calgary and the Rotary Club of Calgary to establish Community Hubs throughout the city.

“Being a Community Hub means we have a welcoming and inclusive gathering space for the neighbourhood. It caters to each individual resident, so it doesn’t mean one thing to one person — it can mean different things to our whole neighbourhood,” says Jenn Balderston, executive director of the Sunalta Community Association.

“Our partners use the term ‘community living room,’ and we quite like that. It’s like a magnet that brings everyone together. Once they’re here, they can access services and programs, build lasting relationships in the community and engage with other residents,” she says.

Through a process called IMAGINE Sunalta, residents were asked over the summer about priorities for a hub in their neighbourhood. More than 850 people responded.

Residents shared interests in having a welcoming space that brings people together, creates employment and recreation opportunities, offers after-school programs, cooking and nutrition classes, affordable child care, language classes and more. This input will inform the next stages of hub development.

The Sunalta Community Association, located just west of 14th Street along 10th Avenue S.W., serves just over 3,000 residents in the area. Uniquely, about 80 per cent of the community are renters.

“We’re trying to instill a sense of community for all members, primarily those that may not have immediate attachment to the area,” says Tom Naested, president of the Sunalta Community Association. “A lot of these needs are on a basic level — food security, child care, social isolation — and we are developing programs and opportunities through the community hub project to help reduce these issues.”