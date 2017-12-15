Instaryde enters the ride-sharing ring

Whether it’s dashing through the snow for a last-minute mall run or a marathon of holiday party-hopping, ’tis the season for asking, “How are we getting there?”

InstaRyde, a Toronto-based ride-sharing startup, launched Dec. 1 as an alternative to grabbing a cab, hailing an Uber, or tackling Toronto’s overcrowded streets (or parking lots) yourself.

CEO and co-founder Karim Sumar first envisioned InstaRyde in 2008 as a solution to Toronto’s traffic congestion crisis.

“I think our stars have aligned at the right time for us to really enter a market and create custom solutions for Toronto and the GTA.”

InstaRyde boasts fares that are, on average, 20 per cent cheaper than other ride-sharing apps. Plus, it never uses surge pricing. By taking only a .99 cent commission per ride from its drivers, InstaRyde can pay its drivers more.

Sumar has spent three years literally road-testing InstaRyde, which operates throughout an expanded GTA that includes Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

The company incorporated in 2014 and ran pilot projects in both Toronto and Austin, Tex.

In January, Sumar appeared on CBC reality competition Dragon’s Den, where he struck a deal with one of the Dragons, Manjit Minhas.

The deal didn’t go through, but Sumar has no regrets. “It was a great experience to go on TV and do that but sometimes things just don’t turn out,” says the 31-year-old.

As a Toronto-proud entrepreneur, Sumar hopes to band together with other local businesses on future cross-promotions. Also, during the month of December, 25 per cent of each ride will be donated to a Toronto charity.

It’s all with the goal of building a Canadian alternative to the booming ride-sharing sector.