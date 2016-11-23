Patriots try to clinch playoff home-field advantage at Miami

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — AFC East champion Patriots are competing with Raiders for home-field advantage throughout conference playoffs, while Dolphins are assured of first-round road game as wild-card team. ... Patriots have lost past three games in Miami. ... QB Tom Brady has 61,306 yards passing and needs 56 to surpass former Miami QB and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fourth place on career list. ... New England and Miami are both averaging 5.8 yards on first down, best in AFC. ... With win, Patriots will become seventh team to finish regular season 8-0 on road. ... Patriots have outgained opponents by 861 yards, best in NFL. They're allowing 15.7 points per game, fewest in league. ... Coach Bill Belichick has shot at fifth 14-win regular season, which would extend his NFL record. ... Patriots have thrown two interceptions, lowest total for any team after Week 16 since 1970 NFL merger. ... With win, Dolphins will finish 7-1 at home, their best record since 2002. ... Dolphins have given up 5,726 yards and could break franchise record of 6,050 set in 1986. .. Dolphins have been outgained by 682 yards, fourth worst in NFL, but have won eight in row in games decided by touchdown or less. ... Dolphins have been outscored 96-41 in first quarter, but they've outscored opponents by 54 points after halftime, best in league. ... Dolphins are allowing 4.9 yards per rush, second worst in league. ... Miami QB Matt Moore has six touchdown passes in two starts since replacing injured Ryan Tannehill, while averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. ... Last week, RB Jay Ajayi became fourth NFL player to have three 200-yard rushing games in a season, joining O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Tiki Barber. Ajayi is averaging 7.1 yards per carry after third quarter, best in league. ... Fantasy Tip: LeGarrette Blount could have big game against Dolphins' shaky run defence and already leads NFL with 17 TDs rushing.