England lose 4 wickets in middle session

CHENNAI, India — England lost four quick wickets after lunch to be left facing the prospect of a tough last session to try and salvage a draw in the fifth and final test against India on Tuesday.

Needing to bat through the last day to avoid a fourth successive defeat in the five-match series, England made an encouraging start when Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings safely batted through the opening session unscathed, taking the overnight score of 12-0 to 97 without loss at lunch.

But when play resumed, both English openers departed in rapid succession, and were followed quickly by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, as the tourists lost 4-26.

Mooen Ali (32 not out) and Ben Stokes (13 not out) carried through to tea, helping England reach 167 for four but needing to survive another session.

Leading 3-0, India has already clinched the series and put themselves in position to try and make it 4-0 by amassing a huge first innings total of 757-9 declared on the back of Karun Nair's unbeaten triple century.

Although India's bowlers failed to take any wickets in Tuesday's morning session, they took control after the resumption with Ravindra Jadeja snaring three wickets.

The left-arm spinner made the breakthrough when he dismissed Cook for the sixth time in the series, caught at leg slip, one run shy of a half century.

Shortly after, he got rid of Jennings for 54, taking a straight-forward return catch, then trapped Root leg before wicket for six, getting the decision after a referral.