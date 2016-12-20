1B Chris Colabello agrees to minor league deal with Indians

CLEVELAND — Free agent first baseman Chris Colabello has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians and will attend big league spring training.

Colabello is a .257 career hitter with 28 homers and 111 RBIs in 225 major league games. The 33-year-old served an 80-game suspension last season with Toronto following a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

He debuted with Minnesota in 2013. Colabello had his best season with the Blue Jays in 2015, hitting .321 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 101 games. Colabello was Toronto's starting first baseman in 10 of 11 post-season games in '15.