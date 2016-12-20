AC Milan delayed for Super Cup game in Qatar

Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani says his team will be at a disadvantage in its Italian Super Cup match against Juventus in Qatar after having to cancel its flight on Tuesday.

Milan was supposed to fly out to Doha on the same day as Juventus for Friday's game.

However, its flight at 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) was initially postponed by an hour and a half and then, with a further delay expected because the charter plane was still in London with technical problems, Milan decided to fly out the following day.

"We've suffered a serious sporting disadvantage," Galliani said.