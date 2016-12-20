Atletico beats Guijuelo, eases into last 16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID — Atletico Madrid cruised into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey by defeating third-division Guijuelo 4-1 on Tuesday for a 10-1 win on aggregate.

Atletico secured the victory in its final match of 2016 with first-half goals by Nicolas Gaitan, Angel Correa, Juanfran Torres and Fernando Torres.

"It was important to win our last game of the year here in our stadium," Atletico defender Stefan Savic said. "It's always important to win and hopefully we will keep this momentum going into next year."

Antonio Pino scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute for Guijuelo, which played a man down from the 33rd minute after defender Raul Luiz was shown a second yellow card at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

The second half included an incredible miss by Fernando Torres, who was just a few paces from the goal line when he tried to fire home in the 63rd minute.

The city of Guijuelo in northwestern Spain is known for the high quality of its ham, and the team's players had the picture of a huge ham leg on the front of their jerseys on Tuesday.

Atletico has struggled this season and is only sixth in the Spanish league going into the winter break, nine points behind leader Real Madrid, which has a game in hand.

The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will begin in the first week of January.

ELSEWHERE

Malaga became the first top-flight team to be eliminated after a 4-3 home loss to second-division club Cordoba, going out 6-3 on aggregate.

Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with second-division team Valladolid to advance 4-2 on aggregate, while Villarreal beat third-division Toledo 4-1 over two legs after a 1-1 draw at home, with Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato scoring Villarreal's goal.

Las Palmas beat second-tier Huesca 2-1, advancing with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar — who were given time off to rest — when it hosts third-division Hercules on Wednesday. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg.

