David Wagner sticks with Huddersfield, rejects Bundesliga

HUDDERSFIELD, England — American coach David Wagner has rejected interest from Bundesliga clubs to stay at Huddersfield Town and try to lead the club into the English Premier League.

Halfway through the second-tier League Championship season, Huddersfield is among the four playoff places, just below the two automatic promotion spots.

The 45-year-old Wagner, a former U.S. international, arrived at the northern English club in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund where he was reserve team coach.

Now the German-born Wagner is attracting interest from Germany's topflight for jobs, with reports linking with a role at Wolfsburg.

"It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs," Wagner said. "They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months.

"It's important for me to clarify that my focus is on moving forward at Huddersfield Town. We want to develop what has been a good season so far into a great one, with the staff, players and fans together as one."

Huddersfield is a three-time English champion but those successes all came between 1924 and 1926. By holding on to a coach who is delivering results, Huddersfield hopes to return to the top-flight.

"Huddersfield Town may not be a Bundesliga club or one that plays in European competition, but make no mistake — we are a serious, proud, ambitious club with a rich history," Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said.

"I think David's ongoing commitment to Huddersfield Town is testament to this club and its standing. He's turned down several advances from Bundesliga clubs during his time here, the latest coming very, very recently."

Wagner, who worked under good friend and former Mainz teammate Juergen Klopp during his time at Dortmund, steered Huddersfield to safety in the Championship last season.