Edmonton mayor wants to name another place in the city after Wayne Gretzky

EDMONTON — Mayor Don Iveson is floating the idea of naming the Edmonton Coliseum after hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

That's where the former Edmonton Oilers superstar played with the team, which has left the building and has now taken up residence in a new downtown arena.

Iveson tells CTV Edmonton says he likes the idea of calling the place the Gretzky Centre, but notes city officials will have to meet with Hockey Canada and local soccer and lacrosse groups before deciding.

Last fall, city councillors voted to move forward with the idea of transforming the Coliseum, located on Wayne Gretzky Drive, into a sports complex with ice sheets and fields for the public to use.