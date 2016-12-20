Judge denies ex-NFL star's bid to delay double murder trial

BOSTON — Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has lost his bid to delay his trial in the 2012 killing of two men in Boston.

Prosecutors say a Suffolk Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a request by Hernandez's lawyer to delay the trial slated to start Feb. 13.

The judge is considering other matters argued in court, including a request by prosecutors to allow two survivors of the deadly shooting to give a general description of the shooter during the trial.

Raychides Sanches identified Hernandez specifically as the triggerman during the hearing.