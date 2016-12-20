French prosecutors open tax fraud probe after soccer leaks

PARIS — French financial prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected tax fraud linked to the soccer industry.

The national financial prosecutor's office announced the investigation Tuesday, saying it was launched after reports by a group of European media outlets earlier this month. It said the probe could affect people who pay taxes in France, but did not name any players or coaches.

The group cited documents by the website Football Leaks that purport to show details of tax arrangements made by several top soccer players and coaches. Football Leaks has in the past claimed that some players and coaches made transactions that could suggest financial impropriety.