Jets place Brian Winters, Mike Catapano on season-ending IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have placed starting right guard Brian Winters and backup linebacker Mike Catapano on season-ending injured reserve.

The team also announced Tuesday it promoted defensive lineman Brandin Bryant and offensive tackle Donald Hawkins to the active roster.

The Jets also signed centre Kyle Friend and tight end Jason Vander Laan to the practice squad.

Winters injured a shoulder during New York's 34-13 loss to Miami last Saturday night. Craig Watts, promoted from the practice squad last week, and Dakota Dozier are in the mix to replace Winters.

Catapano has a knee injury and was inactive against the Dolphins. He had seven tackles in 11 games, including four starts after switching from defensive end to outside linebacker in the off-season .

Bryant was signed to the practice squad in October after being a final cut of Seattle. Hawkins joined the Jets last month after being released by Carolina.

