Jhoulys Chacin joins Padres, who keep Clayton Richard

SAN DIEGO — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin is joining the San Diego Padres, who kept left-hander Clayton Richard.

Both pitchers agreed to $1.75 million, one-year contracts, deals San Diego announced Tuesday.

Richard, 33, was 3-4 with a 3.33 ERA this year for the Chicago Cubs and Padres. He also pitched with San Diego from 2009-13.

Chacin, 28, split 2016 between Atlanta and the Los Angeles Angels, going 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA. He also pitched for NL West rivals Colorado and Arizona.