Joey Abrams stepping down as the Montreal Alouettes assistant GM

MONTREAL — Joey Abrams stepped down Tuesday as the Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager.

Abrams spent 12 seasons with the Alouettes, the last year as assistant to former GM Jim Popp.

Abrams' decision to leave comes after Montreal promoted Kavis Reed, an assistant coach the last two years, to the general manager's position. Reed is reportedly considering Joe Mack, a former GM with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, to be his assistant.

"We would like to thank Joey for all of his hard work and devotion over the past 12 years," Reed said in a statement. "Through his hard work, Joey helped build the 2009 and 2010 Grey Cup champion teams, which allowed him to progress to different positions within the organization.