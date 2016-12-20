Sports

Joey Abrams stepping down as the Montreal Alouettes assistant GM

Montreal Alouettes receiver S.J. Green, second left, poses for phtos with team president Mark Weightman, left, head coach Tom Higgins, second right, and assistant director of football operations Joey Abrams, right, at a news conference Wednesday, January 28, 2015 in Montreal. Abrams stepped down Tuesday as the Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Joey Abrams stepped down Tuesday as the Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager.

Abrams spent 12 seasons with the Alouettes, the last year as assistant to former GM Jim Popp.

Abrams' decision to leave comes after Montreal promoted Kavis Reed, an assistant coach the last two years, to the general manager's position. Reed is reportedly considering Joe Mack, a former GM with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, to be his assistant.

"We would like to thank Joey for all of his hard work and devotion over the past 12 years," Reed said in a statement. "Through his hard work, Joey helped build the 2009 and 2010 Grey Cup champion teams, which allowed him to progress to different positions within the organization.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

