Kings fine Cousins for tirade at Bee reporter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings issued centre DeMarcus Cousins a "substantial fine" Tuesday for a recent altercation with a Sacramento Bee reporter.

Cousins said in a team statement that he chose the wrong time to confront Bee columnist Andy Furillo about an article he wrote that referenced Cousins' brother, Jaleel.

The Sacramento Bee reported the fine was for $50,000.

Cousins pointed a finger in Furillo's face during a profanity-laced tirade on Dec. 12 following a win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

"Like most people, I am fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in this situation," Cousins said. "I understand my actions were inexcusable and I commit to upholding the professional standards of the Kings and the NBA.

"I apologize to my teammates, fans and the Kings organization for my behaviour and the ensuing distraction and look forward to moving on and focusing on basketball."

Kings coach Dave Joerger said he is "not going to spend another thought" on the issue. On Monday, Joerger called Cousins' actions "excessive" but also said he did not think the Bee was practicing fair reporting in regard to Cousins.

"I think we dealt with it and the more you talk about it, the bigger it exasperates itself," Joerger said before the Kings played Portland on Tuesday night. "I said what I had to say on it, moved on. DeMarcus had to say what he had to say on it and we roll on."