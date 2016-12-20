Sabres sending Nylander to play for Sweden at world juniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are sending top prospect Alexander Nylander to play for Sweden in the world junior hockey championships next week.

The Sabres selected Nylander with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. The forward has five goals and 12 assists in 29 games with Rochester in the AHL.

Nylander had four goals and five assists for Sweden at last year's world juniors. Buffalo announced the move Tuesday.